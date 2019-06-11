Former Gor coach says KCB ambitious deal was hard to resist

Newly-appointed KCB head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno yesterday explained why he had to painfully ditch Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia for the bankers.

Zico revealed that KCB approached him with an ambitious project which was hard to resist. This, coupled with his quest for a new challenge, meant he had to abandon K’Ogalo, where he served for three stints — twice as head coach.

“I have served Gor Mahia diligently and we have been successful. However, when KCB came with this ambitious project, I could not say no,” said Zico. “I have worked under three very good coaches at Gor Mahia including Ze Maria (José Marcelo Ferreira), Dylian Kerr and Hassan Oktay and as a coach, I feel this is a good opportunity to pursue other avenues.”

“During my time at Gor, we won three Premier League titles, two SportPesa Cup crowns and two Shield Cups in addition to helping them stage a good campaign in the Caf Confederation and Champions League tournaments,” he added.

Zico said KCB have given him the responsibility of ensuring they make a good account of themselves in the forthcoming season but could not reveal his plans as yet. “I have already started working at KCB even though the players are on a break,” he added.

“I can’t say what the approach will be — whether to rebuild or go for an overhaul. My job will be to assess the players we have and make recommendations to the club management.”

Zico replaces tactician Frank Ouna who has since left the club. The transition is part of the changes meant to strengthen the team ahead of the coming season.

“We are keen to continually build a strong squad and tap it to its full potential. We are looking at a top 4 finish next season and therefore, we are looking for the right mix of skills to propel the team,” said Paul Russo, the club’s president, who is also the KCB Group Director Regional Business.

Russo said they will announce Zico’s assistant later with insiders tipping another former Kenyan international Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo who assisted Ouna to fill the position.

KCB finished 10th in the SportPesa Premier league with 45 points, marking a largely successful season after promotion to the top flight league. Until his appointment ‘Zico’ was assistant at Gor Mahia coach.

The former Kenyan international and Gor Mahia defender rejoined the club in 2017, serving under Dylan Kerr and went on to serve as Hassan Oktay’s assistant in the just-concluded season.

The experienced coach previously coached Gor, Harambee stars, Posta Rangers and Sony Sugar. Zico tendered his resignation on Friday—coincidentally the same day Ouna, who joined form Wazito FC last season left the bankers.