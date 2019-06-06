Close

Ugandans triumph

Uganda shoot down Rwanda as All Africa Games qualifier end at Kasarani

• Ugandan coach Nason Bwesigye said the win means the competition in East Africa has gained momentum.

• The fourth set was a cliff hunger but Ugandans were lucky to take it 35-33 after exchanging leads all the way.

Rwanda's Madison Sibomana spikes against Daudi Okello and Dickens Ojim of Uganda during the All Africa Games Zone 5 qualifiers clash at Kasarani indoor Arena yesterday
Image: ERICK BARASA

Uganda recorded their first win of the tournament, thanks to a 3-1 win against favourites Rwanda as the All Africa Games qualifiers entered final day at Moi Stadium Indoor Arena Kasarani 

The win left Ugandan coach Nason Bwesigye an elated man, saying the new development means the competition in East Africa has gained momentum.

“It was about time we won a match. Since the event began, we have been able to at least take a set or two from our competitors and what a way to wrap up the event with a win against Rwanda. This only goes to prove there will be no favourites going forward,” said Bwesigye.

Uganda, who are arguably fast rising team in East Africa, trailed Rwanda in the opening set as the Paul Bitok led side dominated the early proceedings. However, the Rwandese stalled at some point to allow their opponents to grow in confidence.

Uganda’s Daudi Okello and Malanga Kilabat penetrated Rwanda’s blocks at will to overtake them 19-18 before but tied again at 23-23 before sealing the set 25-23.

Things were no different in the second set despite Rwanda leading at both technical time outs. Yakan Lawrence Ivan Nsabimana and Patrick Akimuntu starred for Rwanda but were unable to contain Uganda who won the set b 28-26 for a 2-0 lead.

Poor service from Uganda handed Rwanda the third set as they led from the whistle to bag it 25-18 to 2-1. The fourth set was a cliff hunger but Ugandans were lucky to take it 35-33 after exchanging leads all the way.

by AGNES MAKHANDIA
Football
06 June 2019 - 05:00

