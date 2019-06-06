Sigh of relief as Olunga is expected in camp today

Harambee Stars technical bench can afford a sigh of relief after forward Michael Olunga was cleared by his parent club Kashiwa Reysol to feature in the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

The Japanese club had earlier declined to release the dependable forward prompting Football Kenya Federation to seek Fifa’s intervention for the player to be released.

According to the Football Kenya Federation, Olunga was scheduled to join camp today. FKF had on Tuesday sought the Fifa Player Status Department’s intervention but reached an amicable decision with Reysol who let go the striker and is expected in camp today.

His arrival means that coach Sebastien Migne will have all the 27 players called up in Paris and will embark on identifying his final squad set to represent the country in the tournament. Four players are set to be axed when Migne names his final squad ten days to the finals.

Olunga’s availability is a timely boost for the team as it gears towards facing Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo in two friendly matches prior to the finals. The team will then jet out to Cairo, Egypt, on June 19 in time for the continental showpiece.