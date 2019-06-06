Ngige extends lead by two shots as Ainley, Wakhu stumble

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige has predicted some tough two rounds after the top 20 pros made the cut to the Crown Paints Invitational at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club.

“I know my opponents will come hard at me but my game plan in the next two days will be focus and precision. Perhaps some birdies will improve the score but it will be tough in the last two rounds,” said Ngige. The Thika man fired level par 71 yesterday to extend his lead to two strokes.

Following Tuesday’s one under par 70 and yesterday’s 71, Ngige is on a total of 1 under par 141 gross, two better than CJ Wangai who played one under yesterday.

Mumias long hitter Dismas Indiza repeated a score of one over par 72 yesterday to settle for third place at halfway stage. Indiza is on 2 over par 144 and will need a couple of birdies in the next two days if he is to dislodge Ngige from the summit.

“It’s been a slow start for me in the first two days but after making the cut we will all be back for serious business,” Indiza remarked.

Kisumu’s David Odhiambo and Tony Omuli of Golf Park are placed joint fourth 3 over par 145 gross. The pros are fighting for a prize fund of Sh1,000,000. The winner will carry home Sh150,000. Yesterday’s round saw some top players fall by the wayside.

David Wakhu and Nakuru pro-Richard Ainley were the biggest casualties. Both players posted a disappointing gross total of 16 over 158 which was quite unusual.

Wakhu, who won the penultimate round of the Road to the Masters in Nakuru last month, had disappointing 79 on both days thus failing to make the money bracket.

The event is being used as a warm-up for the KCB Karen Masters which will be making its second year in the prestigious Sunshine Tour.