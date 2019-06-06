Liverpool to confirm Sturridge and Moreno exit as Klopp pays tribute to outgoing stars

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno will both leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The pair have struggled for first-team action in recent seasons and they will head elsewhere when their contracts expire this summer.

“The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is ‘thank you’,” manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Sturridge signed for Liverpool from Chelsea back in 2013 and went on to score 67 goals in an injury-ridden spell that saw him make 160 appearances.

Moreno, meanwhile joined Liverpool from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and made 141 appearances for the Reds, netting three goals.

They leave as European champions after Liverpool won this season’s Champions League on Saturday night and Klopp added: ‘They —as much as anyone—helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be the team and club we are in this moment.”

The Reds boss described Moreno as ‘an unbelievable character’ and ‘world class’, adding the Spaniard ‘kept the entire group on their toes’ with his approach to training.

Sturridge’s last appearance for Liverpool came as a late substitute during the 4-0 Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Barcelona, which saw the Reds complete a remarkable turnaround to book their place in Madrid.

Klopp said: “Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think.

“He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important.

“He is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible.”

Klopp also paid tribute to Sturridge’s influence off the pitch.The Liverpool boss said: “What maybe is missed on the outside of the club by many is what a great leader Daniel is in our dressing room.

“He is smart, confident and not afraid to speak up when he thinks there is something that needs adapting to help the team.

“He has been great with many of the younger players also, so he has been so important to our progression here.

“I wish both players nothing but success and joy wherever their journey takes them next. Whoever has them next will be so lucky to have these outstanding personalities in their ranks.

“We will miss them of course, but we can say farewell with the best words possible: Guys, you leave as European champions.”