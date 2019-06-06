Facing Mane and Mahrez in Egypt will motivate us - Matasi says

Harambee Stars first choice goalkeeper Patrick Matasi believes coming up against the duo of Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane is all that they need to psyche up their preparations in camp.

The two who won the English Premier League and the Uefa Champions League respectively last season are expected to severely test Matasi’s reflexes in Egypt during the Africa Cup of Nations group stage matches.

Kenya will come up against Algeria, Tanzania, and Senegal in Group C of the continent’s premier national competition and Matasi notes that facing highly ranked players is enough motivation for them to give a good account of themselves.

“Against Algeria, we will come up against a Premier League winner Mahrez while against Senegal, we will be up against Champions League winner Mane. This is enough motivation for us to put in extra work in training.”

Matasi, who plies his trade with Ethiopian-based St George’s FC is set to contest for playing time with Bandari custodian Farouk Shikalo and Kariobangi Sharks man John Oyemba.

In the meantime, unattached forward Masoud Juma has set his sights on cementing a place in the final 23-man squad which will fly to Egypt for the finals. Juma’s inclusion in the team despite being club-less drew fierce criticism from fans but the former Kariobangi Sharks man is focusing on plying his trade in the tournament.

The former Sony Sugar man argues that the purported “hatred” emanates from his stint with Sharks which is linked to Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa. “In 2016 while plying my trade at Sony Sugar, I was called up to the national team and everyone supported me. I made it to the national U-23 team while at Bandari and everyone backed me. The criticism only started when I was called up while playing for Kariobangi Sharks, who are associated with the FKF President. So I think they don’t hate me.”

He added: “I was hoping that I would do well in Libya but it is unfortunate that the political situation there couldn’t allow me to settle. So right now, I am fully focused on working hard for a place in the final Afcon team and hopefully, things will work out well,”