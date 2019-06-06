Blow for Ulinzi as Fiba locks them out of the zonal show

ULINZI Warriors participation in the Fiba Africa Zone Five Club Championship in Rwanda went up in smoke after the continental body announced that Kenya will be represented by only one team.

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) secretary Vitalis Gode yesterday confirmed the decision which was passed at the just ended Afro League in Angola. He emphasised that only the reigning national champions will carry the nation’s flag in the tournament.

Reigning league champions Kenya Ports Authority (men), Equity Bank (women) and runners up KPA are the three teams entered for the Kigali festival that tips off on September 29.

Ulinzi Warriors, who were runners up to KPA had made plans to start early training for the championships and even beefed up squad by signing three key players including — Victor Bosire and James Mwangi.

“The decision was made in Angola two years ago and again in Mozambique last year but since we had no representative in the meeting, it went unnoticed. Now it has been made clear and must be observed,” said Gode.

He also made it clear that only one club per country will go for the elimination in the newly introduced FIBA/NBA club league that starts next year. NBA will fund the league and work with the referees.

“NBA said they wanted a top championship and as a result, each country will be represented by only one club in the elimination round that will consist of 12 teams,” clarified Gode. Kenya expected two slots. The structures, he said, will be put in place during the Fiba Africa Congress slated for Bamako, Mali on June 21-23 where a new president will be installed.