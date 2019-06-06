Bishop Njenga starts under 20yrs girls soccer title on a high note

Former national girls secondary schools champions Arch Bishop Njenga girls hit two goals passed Moi girls Nangili to start their Kakamega County term two under 20yrs girls soccer title defence with an emphatic 2-0 win in a match that was played in Kakamega high school yesterday.

Both teams begun the match cautiously but it was Njenga who settled first and made several raids towards Nangili’s goal with Lavenda Murumwa and Violet Wanyonyi who both made up for Chapa Dimba team that travelled to Spain few weeks ago terrorising opponents but remained wasteful in the entire first half.

However, shortly after the pep talk from their coach Fred Serenge the winners resumed the play with a lot of intensity with Murumwa seeing her close effort hitting the crossbar before being cleared out danger barely five minutes into the second half.

Violet Wanyonyi opened scores in the 61st minute from a free header with a nice assist from Murumwa that easily beat Ruth Wamboi between the posts, with Nangili making instant response through Pamela Nekesa whose effort hit the posts before crossing the line for the goal kick.

Wanyonyi returned to bury off the match five minutes to full time after he rounded off two players before unleashing a sizzler that soared into far end corner to the excitement of Bishop Njenga girls’ fans.

‘’It was a very tight and tough match for us but am happy for the girls who remained patient and played as per instructions after the interval, we want to treat each team as worthy opponents as aim to successfully defend the title,’’ said Fred Serenge Bishop Njenga girls coach.

His opposite number Oloro Sechero congratulated the winners for the win terming the as the favourites for the title with the vast experience and quality they possess.

In other matches in group A Shipalo lost 3-0 against Kilimo from Bukura while Mwira beat Mwitoti 1-0, boys u20yrs Lugari,s Blue Saints piped Butere boys 1-0 while Lugusi trounced Lubinu 6-0.