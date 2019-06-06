Ambani and Amahwa locked out of forthcoming Leopards polls

Outgoing AFC Leopards caretaker committee chairman Maurice Amahwa and former International striker Boniface Ambani are among top candidates who have been locked out of the forthcoming club elections set for June 23 at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Also locked out due to failure to meet some specified requirements is legislator Omboko Milemba who had expressed interest in the top seat, Richard Ekhalie and club secretary general Oscar Igaida.

AFC Leopards’ Election Management Group (EMG) chairman Dr Geoffrey Serede disclosed that the five casualties did not comply with certain requirements that include providing KRA, CRB, Helb and certificate of good conduct among other details. Some are also not fully paid-up members for the last three years.

“You can’t just sneak in when elections have been announced and yet you are not a paid up member. You can also not be cleared when haven’t complied with the setup rules and requirements. We need clearance certificates from KRA, Helb, CRB and be a fully paid up member for the last three years.”

EMG that also comprises Beron Aberi (secretary) and Lawrence Weche as treasurer, has endorsed Dan Shikanda Akala, Ronald Namai Mukuya and Ben Waliubah Musudi to vie for the position of club chairman. Dan Mule, who is the current chairman will not defend his seat.

Other candidates, who have been endorsed include Oliver Imbenzi Napali and Choge Maurice Chichi for the position of treasurer. The position of Secretary General (SG) currently held by Oscar Igaida remains vacant. However, a candidate for the secretary general position might be announced in the course of the week.

Over 20 out of 30 registered branches attended the Tuesday meeting. Coast branch chairman Gilbert Andugu said they have confidence in EMG and assured club members of adequate security.

He urged members to conduct peaceful campaigns adding that Independent Electoral Board (IEBC) will conduct the elections in partnership with Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) and the Registrar of Sports.

Andugu, who was flanked by other branch representatives led by Eastland's boss Francis Nyangweso and his Nzoia counterpart Tim Luvale Sindani said they will abide by the club’s constitution. Another stakeholders meeting is set for June 21 at Kasarani to finalise finer details on the election exercise that is set to be held two days later.