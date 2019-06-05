Thunder must re-organise defence to blow up rivals

PREMIER league leaders Thunder must polish their defence if they are to win their first title at the end of the year.

Coach Collins Gaya said the team has maintained a good run in the league mainly because of their productive offence but the defence has been a letdown.

Thunder beat United States International University (USIU) 69-49 to leapfrog Ulinzi Warriors to the top of the table. Both have bagged 21 points.

“The 20 points win over USIU last weekend should not deceive you. Our defence needs tightening and it is only then that we can talk about a title.”

“The offence has been our strength but to win this title, a lot more needs to be done. The defence is not ok,” observed Gaya.

He said that individual talent has played a key role to have Thunder at the top of the 12-team log but working on team defence will have to be a priority going forward.

“The few weeks break before the end of the first leg helped us to work on our weaknesses since we didn’t do much during our season.

“I want to build a team that does not rely so much on a lot of individual talent but cohesive team chemistry. That is the only way to win a title,” said Gaya.

He said another three-week break as the second leg starts will allow the team to have a defensive concept and to and jell as one unit.

“Once we do this, then it will determine where we want to be at the end of the year,” he said adding: “ With only one loss, it’s achievable.”

Thunder recruited four players led by veteran shooting forward Ancette Wafula, Emmanuel Soja and Pascal Nabwana (Strathmore). The other is the lanky Salvatore Aguero who arrived from Sharks, a Nairobi Basketball Association (NBA) league team.