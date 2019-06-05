Aura enters the Total Excellium Economy run

Renowned CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance competitor Sati Gata Aura has entered his 1973 Alfa Romeo GTV in the forthcoming Total Excellium Economy Run scheduled for June 22nd.

He will contest the class for up to 2000cc cars equipped with carburettor engines which will also feature Shailesh Chandaria in a 1983 Giulietta.

The event is an annual fixture of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and has been held since 1982 to encourage safe driving within speed limits.

The event will start at the ABC service station on Waiyaki Way and the Economy Run will end at the Total Moi Road service station in Naivasha. The winner will be the competitor using the least amount of fuel within the allocated time.

The up to 1500cc class has attracted entries from Gursharan Singh in a 1980 Alfasud Sprint and the Alfa 147 sports saloons of Kuki Mahajan and Gayling May.

At the finish of the Total Excellium Economy Run, competitors will have their fuel consumption measured for the calculation of the results. They will then proceed to Matteo’s restaurant on Naivasha South Lake Road for car care judging and prize-giving.