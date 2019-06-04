Strathmore break three-pointer record as they stop USIU counterparts

A record three-pointers saw Strathmore University beat United States International University (USIU) 60-27 in a women’s premier league show at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

The unbeaten Swords sunk 12 treys, the biggest haul in the league this season—a feat that excited coach Ronny Owino. Captain Joy Adongo drained four and totalled 13 points. Edna Kola was also good for another 13.

“We shot the ball pretty well from the outside which was impressive. This shows we have an option if not going inside. We will continue to work hard in this area to make it better,” said Owino.

The Swords led 25-9 at the breather and poured more points in the last stanza, taking a 35-18 advantage. Captain Joy Adongo led the students in style, sinking 13 points that included four treys same as Kola.

Eagle Wings coach Evelyne Kedogo moaned her team’s poor fortunes as they tumbled 56-55 to the University of Nairobi ‘Dynamites’ in another match.

“It was another bad day in the office. We lost this match in the last two minutes and my girls were rushing as if we were the ones playing from down,” she noted.

Kenyatta University “Oryx” managed a 49-40 victory over Africa Nazarene University (ANU) in another top tier women’s fixture. In the men’s category, Thunder blanked USIU Tigers 69-49. The lower division match saw Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) dismiss the visiting Kisumu Lady Bucks 42-36.

Riara University beat Egerton University 52-35 while in Mombasa while Coastal Kings pipped Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUATS) 74-71.