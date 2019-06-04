Real Madrid agree to sign Serbian striker Jovic

Serbian striker Luka Jovic will leave Eintracht Frankfurt and join Spain's Real Madrid on a contract to 2025 pending a medical, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Jovic, who joined Eintracht initially on loan in 2017 from Benfica, scored 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches last season and another 10 in 14 Europa League games as they reached the semi-finals.

"On a sporting level he is a big loss for us," said Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic. "His explosiveness and goal threat are now known around Europe."

Jovic helped Frankfurt to a seventh-place finish this season after the German club made his loan move from the Portuguese club permanent two months ago.