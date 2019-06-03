Kenyans struggle to beat Uganda in opener

National men’s volleyball team came from a set down to beat stubborn Uganda 3-2 in their opening Zone 5 men’s All Africa Games Qualifiers at the Moi Stadium Indoor Arena, Kasarani yesterday.

Kenya technical bench led by Moses Epoloto paraded Brian Melly, Rodgers Kipkirui, Micheal Chemos, Jairus Kipkosgei, Nicholas Matui, Simeon Kipkorir and libero Sam Juma to do duties for the country.

Hosts had a pretty good start, leading 8-6 at the first Technical Time Out in the first set with Michael Chemos a joy to watch with his sure spikes. However, miscommunication among the Kenyans at the backcourt allowed neighbours to grow in the game.

Uganda overtook Kenyans in the later stages of the set to squeeze a 16-15 lead at the second TTO. Uganda, powered by their two professionals in Daudi Okello and Malinga Kathbart, who once featured for Kenya Ports Authority, extended the lead 20-22 and 23-20 en route taking the set 25-22.

Kenya regrouped in the second set as Chemos returned to haunt the visitors with his powerful spikes amid strong back-up from Matui as they led both at the 1st and 2nd TTO 8-7 and 16-14. Kipkirui combined well with Melly to mount water-tight blocks at the net as Kenya opened a three-point lead 22-19 before bagging the second set 25-21 to level the sets 1-1.

Kipkirui and Matui excelled for the Kenyan side amid good reception from Kipkosgei as the home team took an 8-6 lead in the 1st TTO and 16-10 in the 2nd during the third set.

Matui and Chemos were in a class of their own as Kenya extended lead 19-12 before sealing the set 25-21 for a 2-1 advantage. Kenya led at both TTOs in the fourth set 8-7 and 16-13 but hell broke loose as Ugandans tied the 20-20 and 24-24 before bagging the set 27-25 to push the match into the decider.

In the decider, Kenya took charge, leading 8-4, 13-11 en route to sealing the set 15-12. Kenya play Rwanda on Tuesday.