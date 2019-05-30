Burundi qualification to Afcon united the country, says Sofapaka’s Omar

Burundi’s qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time has not only brought joy to the football fans in the country but has helped abate the ramifications of the political unrest.

Burundi finished second in Pool ‘C’ in the qualifying campaign to book a place in the finals—a milestone which Sofapaka centre half Mousa Omar observes aided in the unity of a divided nation.

The East Africa country has been experiencing political instability since the disputed 2015 polls which president Pierre Nkurunziza controversially won. The contentious polls sparked protests within the country leading to deaths and massive arrest of civilians.

Nkurunziza, a football enthusiast, ordered the closure of United Nations Human Rights office last year—fuelling more protests and worse still the country adopted their new constitution which would likely see him cling to power till 2034.

However, the country, which had experienced the civil war between 1993-2006, has united after the national team qualified to the continental showpiece for the first time. Omar, who was a key figure in the qualifying process, said victory on the pitch brought the much needed political ceasefire.

“It was a tough qualifying process as we came up against strong teams but we pulled through. Qualifying for the Afcon not only brought joy but united the Burundians who were divided politically. The victory helped solidify the unity of the country which has been in jeopardy in recent years.”

Omar, who joined Sofapaka after his 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge heroics, has predicted positive results for the team despite being their inaugural appearance in the tournament. Burundi are placed in Pool ‘B’ alongside Nigeria, Guinea and fellow newbies Madagascar.

The team, which is comprised of former Sofapaka hitman Fiston Abdoul Razak and former Stoke City striker Saido Berahino and current Sofapaka first-choice goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana will pitch camp in Doha in preparation for the tournament. “I know it’s going to hard for us but we will reap positive results in Egypt.”

The hard-tackling defender, whose demand has shot courtesy of his efforts both at the club and national team, has hinted of playing outside Africa as his destination.

“I still have a contract with Sofapaka but my dream is to play outside the continent. Before I joined Sofapaka, I wanted to play outside Burundi which I am glad I achieved and now I am focusing on realising my overseas dream.”’