Wanga under no pressure to seal Golden boot race

Gor Mahia clinched the 2018/2019 Kenya Premier League title last week albeit with three matches left, leaving only the relegation battles alive.

However, after Vihiga United joined Mt Kenya United to the lower tier, Posta Rangers, Zoo Kericho and Chemilil Sugar will fight to avoid the playoff spot as curtains come down on the SportsPesa League today.

Away from playoff battles, the top scorers fight heads to the wire with three players eyeing the prestigious award that comes with bragging rights and Sh500,000 prize money.

Kakamega Homeboyz's striker Allan Wanga leads the charts with 18 goals with Ulinzi's Enosh Ochieng and Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba breathing heavily on his neck with 17 goals each. The seasoned marksman says he is under no pressure and he is focussed on helping his side finish in a respectable position.

“I had given myself no target at the start of the season since my only job as a striker is scoring goals and helping my team win titles or finish at a good position,” said Wanga.

The vastly travelled striker who has played in Sudan, Tanzania and Angola won the title in his maiden season with Tusker in 2007 after amassing 23 goals and was only three shy of the joint record of 26held by former Tusker and Kenyan international Boniface Ambani and Gor Mahia’s Ochieng Sonyi in 2006 and 1976 respectively.

“The year 2007 was my best as I scored 23 goals in my first season. Getting 18 goals is equally no mean feat and I am currently focusing on the last match against Sofapaka, and the African cup of nations," said Wanga.