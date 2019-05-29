KPL wants FKF to come clear on league contract before its expiry next year

The wrangles have prompted FKF to reveal their intentions of bestowing the mandate of running the league to another independent body and KPL wants the latter to come out clear before they embark on implementing their long term plans.

In May last year, the Sports Disputes Tribunal ruled that FKF should not interfere with the running of the league activities, prompting Nick Mwendwa to unreservedly reveal their plan of ending the partnership

KPL chairman Ambrose Rachier said in the occasion that the federation declines to renew the deal, they will be forced to cut short their long term plans and in turn, focus on running the season and officially hand over to the federation in May.

“We face an uncertain future as our contract ends next year and we have heard FKF are not keen to renew the deal. We have no official communication from the federation on how the transition will be and it threatens our existence and our functioning as KPL. We have written to them asking them to make their position clear to us so that we can know whether we are exiting or the terms shall be renewed. If it ends next year, then we will have to plan till May and hand over.”

Rachier, who by virtue of winning the league with Gor, is set to chair the league body next season promised better tidings in terms of sponsorship and fixture congestion.

He said they were seeking more partners to comprehend SportPesa as a way of ensuring the clubs plying their trade in the league will pocket grants sufficient enough to meet their budgetary costs.

“Next season, we expect less congestion in fixtures as opposed to this season which was played within five months and in the few available pitches. We will be moving to the August-May season and the matches will be widely spread and will allow players adequate time to rest. We are looking for more partners as sponsors for our grants to be increased and clubs will get better income.”