Herds boy Masila gets chance to attend Afcon in Egypt

Lady luck has once again smiled the way of herds boy Lawrence Masila after he was chosen among five children from Kenya aged between six and ten years to be part of the 1,100 children in the Visa Player Escort Programme for the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament to be held in Egypt.

Masila gained worldwide publicity when he was pictured grazing cattle wearing a jersey with the inscribed name of Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil and was spotted by a sports

journalist. The Arsenal superstar touched by the kid’s situation duly sent him gift-pack that included original Arsenal jerseys with his name on the back for his family and friends.

Now fortune has smiled his way again and he will be in Egypt courtesy Visa Kenya to support the Harambee Stars when they return to Africa continental football showpiece with the first match against Algeria.

“I am really thrilled to be considered for this rare opportunity to go Afcon. Never have I dreamt of it before but I will be on the plane to Egypt. It is an honour to be part of the travelling team. My passion for the football and my love for Arsenal reigns supreme,” enthused the 10-year-old Masila.

“I will live to remember those moments of watching live Africa’s biggest tournament. Hopefully, I will one day play in Europe because I believe in my talent,” he concluded.

Masila will be joined by four other kids who will be chosen by a panel of judges later. Their story should be unstoppable and inspiring to make the cut. Country Manager Visa Kenya Victor Ndlovu is proud to be a partner in the player escort program and promised total support. He said: “We are happy as Visa Kenya to be part and parcel of the sponsorship. We will work to ensure everything runs smoothly.”