#UELFINAL

Angry Sarri storms out of training ahead of Europa final

In Summary

• Striker Gonzalo Higuain and defender David Luiz earlier exchanged words after a confrontation.

• Chelsea said Sarri's reaction was "not related to any of his players".

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri during training on May 28, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri during training on May 28, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: PA

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri appeared visibly frustrated as he walked out of training on the eve of the Europa League final against Arsenal in Azerbaijan.

The Italian, linked with a move away from the club, threw and then kicked his cap at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain and defender David Luiz earlier exchanged words after a confrontation.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri with Mateo Kovacic during training on May 28, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri with Mateo Kovacic during training on May 28, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Chelsea said Sarri's reaction was "not related to any of his players".

They said the Italian was unhappy "due to not being able to practise set-plays" during training as the session remained open to the media.

There has been speculation over Sarri's future for much of his first season at Stamford Bridge, and he has said he will speak with the club after the final.

More:

Arsenal focus now on Europa League - Emery

Arsenal need to win the Europa League to play in the Champions League next season.
Sports
3 weeks ago

Europa win would cap wonderful season says Chelsea’s Sarri

Sarri rejected any notion that he would be judged on whether Chelsea beat Arsenal
Sports
5 days ago

Arsenal demand Uefa explanation over Baku Europa League final

Arsenal face Chelsea at the Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29.
Sports
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Football
29 May 2019 - 11:54

Most Popular

  1. Gor right back expected to play key role in Afcon
    8h ago Football

  2. Herds boy Masila gets chance to attend Afcon in Egypt
    8h ago Football

  3. Golden Boy Wanga Under no pressure as the Golden boot race ...
    8h ago Football

  4. Stars meet French Ambassador ahead of Paris Tour
    8h ago Football

  5. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    2w ago Football

Latest Videos