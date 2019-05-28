Omollo the latest to report to training at Kasarani as overseas players trickle in

As the clock ticks towards the national team’s departure for a three-week African Cup of Nations training camp in France, players continued to trickle in with Belgium-based Johanna ‘Tosh’ Omollo the latest to join the camp.

Omolo, who is expected to play a key role in Stars’ midfield alongside skipper Victor Wanyama and Teddy Akumu when the tournament kicks off in Egypt next month, was among a handful of overseas-based players, who joined their local-based compatriots for yesterday’s training at Moi Stadium, Kasarani under coach Sebastien Migne.

The bulk of the squad, however, was made up of players who have been named for the CHAN qualifier against Burundi. Coach Migne has put the players under a tight leash with media interviews prohibited unless during sanctioned meetings. Wazito’s midfielder Musa Masika, a late inclusion to the team, also took part in yesterday’s training as he looks to impress the coaching staff.

Apart from Omolo, Musa Mohammed, Masoud Juma and Cliffton Miheso are among foreign-based players who have already reported and were involved in yesterday’s training session, which is part of preparations for a scheduled three-week camp in France, a precursor to the next month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Afcon-bound team is set to jet out to Paris, France on May 31 and has already been booked at the French Rugby Federation, Marcoussis Cedex, where they will hold a 19-day residential camp before flying out to Cairo Egypt on June 19 in time for the continental showpiece.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have also lined up two friendly matches against Madagascar on June 7 in Paris and the Democratic Republic of Congo a week later, on June 15 in Madrid, Spain. Stars will open their 2019 Afcon bid with a clash against Algeria.

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire, John Oyemba; Defenders: Andrew Juma, Eric Juma, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Musa Mohammed; Midfielders: Johanna Omolo, Duke Abuya, Francis Kahata, Kenneth Muguna, Teddy Osok, Philemon Otieno, Joe Waithira, Musa Masika, Ibrahim Shambi, Samuel Onyango, Dennis Odhiambo, Cliffton Miheso; Forwards: Nicholas Kipkirui, Pistone Mutamba, John Avire, Enosh Ochieng, Masud Juma.