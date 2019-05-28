Okwiri Optimistic

Olympian wants to use the African title bout to scale global heights

His record stands at four wins including three KO’s and one draw.

• The 10 round bout is likely to be a precursor to his World  Boxing Council (WBC) International title

• The ABU title contest will be Okwiri’s sixth fight since turning professional in 2017. 

Olympian Rayton Okwiri believes his African Boxing Union (ABU) title shot on June 8 at Charter Hall will open up bigger doors to global opportunities.

The 33-year-old Okwiri, better known as Boom Boom, will slug it out with Tanzania’s Hussein Itaba on June 8 in Nairobi for the vacant ABU middleweight title. The 10 round bout is likely to be a precursor to his World  Boxing Council (WBC) International title.

“Chances are high that I may fight Canelo Alvarez but finer details are yet to be announced. The WBC International fight will be in Britain,” the former Prisons’ amateur welterweight said.

The ABU title contest will be Okwiri’s sixth fight since turning professional in 2017. His record stands at four wins including three KO’s and one draw.

“I have always waited for an opportunity of this sort to present itself. Now I’m focusing on victory and it’s a chance every pro boxer would want to give their best shot. I know little about Itaba but the essence will be to take the fight as it comes,” Okwiri added.

Having already taken some impressive scalps, Okwiri said he will be hoping to down Tanzania in his quest for bigger titles in Europe. “The WBC is indeed one of the most prestigious belt in the world and fighting in the second tier at an International level will obviously open doors to being a contender for the world belt, so fingers crossed,” he said.

Itaba will be featuring in his 12th fight having turned pro in 2014 and won 6 fights, 4 on KO, lost thrice on KO and drawn twice. The event will be the highlight of the Main Events Promotions dubbed ‘Redemption Fight Night’ planned to showcase Kenya’s finest boxers.

The Fight Night will include a six round non-title undercard featuring Anderson Sifuna against Michael Nyawade (six rounds). Fred Nyakesha of Nairobi will be up against Dubai-based Nicholas Mwangi in an eight-rounder.

Another eight-rounder will see James Onyango square it off with Hamisi Maya. Former Kenyan amateur light heavyweight national team boxer, Morris Okolla, now Kenya’s heavyweight pro champion will be up against Alphonse Muchimuatumbo in a six-round contest.

The fights will pave way for the main fight for the vacant ABU middleweight title between Okwiri and Itabe. The gates open at 6:00 pm and the first bout will commence at 7:00 pm

by SAMSON ATEKA
Football
28 May 2019 - 05:00

