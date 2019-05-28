Green Commandos determined to conquer relegation battle

Green Commandos are hoping to capitalise on their remaining two home fixtures to reap maximum points in a bid to survive relegation in the Nationwide League.

With three games remaining, the Kakamega-based side have home dates with sixth-placed Bidco United on June 1 and 12th placed Coast Stima on June 9. In between the two home matches, Commandos will have a date with Kisumu All-Stars away on June 5.

The relegation-threatened outfit have outlined their intentions to exploit on the home advantage and a crowd behind them, to collect maximum points. Interim coach Francis Chinjili has at the same time urged his charges to rise to the occasion and ensure their survival.

He said: “Six points from our two home games will be a relief for us though it won’t be easy. We will have to take advantage of playing at home and with the crowd behind us, we surely expect the boys to deliver.”

“Bidco and Coast Stima are good sides but we are also hard to beat at home. If we can collect six points and get a point away against Kisumu All-Stars, then we will be home and dry. There is the reason for optimism as the point margin between the last five teams isn’t big and that gives us a fighting chance,” he added

“We are working on our attack. Converting chances has been one of our greatest weaknesses throughout the season. Heading into the last fixtures, we need our forward players to have composure in front of goal, make half chances count and win matches.”

The youthful Kakamega-based outfit have had remarkable progress under Chinjili, who took over in January. He said: “It has not been an easy task since I took over but slowly, we have picked up momentum and we are raring to continue with our bid to escape the drop. We have three end season-defining fixtures to look forward to and results will determine our fate.”