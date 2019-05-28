Gor Mahia set to sign deal with their former shirt sponsors Tuzo

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia are expected to renew their partnership with their former shirt sponsor Tuzo next month ahead of Caf Champions League.

Gor parted ways with the milk company in February 2014 but are expected to sign a fresh deal next month. This will be a timely boost to Gor’s massive budget as they seek to break into the elusive Champions League group stages as well defend their league title.

According to Gor Mahia chairman, Ambrose Rachier, negotiations between the two entities are over and the deal is set to be signed next month and shoulder their financial strain.

Gor have struggled financially in honouring away Caf matches but Rachier is upbeat with multiple sponsors, the club will establish itself as a football giant in the continent.

With the Caf statues barring clubs to don jerseys bearing betting companies as their shirt sponsors, the deal is likely to see Tuzo as the main sponsors replacing SportPesa.

“Our biggest undoing, especially at the continental stage, has been money. If we get money, then we will go far. The negotiations between us and Tuzo are over and we should be able to sign another deal with them next month. I can’t disclose the amount but it shall be known when we launch the deal.”

At the same time, Rachier clarified on their rumoured deal with Turkish Airline, saying they are pursuing to have the company aid them to construct a stadium for the club.

“We approached the airline with the view of having them assist us to build our own stadium. We haven’t signed any deal with them yet since we have had only one meeting. However, we hope we will be able to strike a deal. Having our stadium is something we have been longing for long.”

The long-serving chairman, who hinted on quitting as Gor chairman at the end of the year, confirmed to have received offers for Jacques Tuyisenge’s signature from Petro Atletico of Angola. He also promised to unveil the number of new players they are planning to ship in and released ones in a week’s time.

“We have received requests from the Angolan side who want to sign Tuyisenge and negotiations are underway.

He has seven months remaining on his contract. We have already scouted new players and we will be making it clear in a week’s time the number of players we will bring in and release.

We are waiting for recommendations from the technical bench then we reveal our targets,” he noted.