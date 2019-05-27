Chelsea ‘want £130million’ for Real Madrid target Hazard

Chelsea are demanding £130million for Real Madrid target Eden Hazard, according to reports in England.

Belgian star Hazard is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer in a big-money move to the Bernabeu after yet again shining for Chelsea in the Premier League.

But according to reports, the Blues will play hardball with the Spanish giants as they look to hold out for £130m for the 28-year-old forward, who joined back in 2012 from Lille.

Madrid value Hazard at no more than €100m (£88m) due to the fact the Belgian international is heading into the last 12 months of his contract.

It is reported that Chelsea, who face an impending transfer ban, are not under pressure to sell their star player with any negotiations with Madrid being handled by club director Marina Granovskaia.

Hazard is set to bid farewell to his Chelsea team-mates after the Europa League final against Arsenal. The Blues take on their London rivals in the European showdown in Baku on Wednesday night.

If Wednesday turns out to be his last game in a Chelsea shirt, the winger will be desperate to end his Blues career on a high by guiding his side to Europa League glory against one of their biggest rivals.

Meanwhile, David Silva might have played his last match for Manchester City as he has been offered a huge £12million deal to join a club in Qatar.

The Premier League champions are already lining up his replacement in the shape of Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, who impressed during his loan spell at Leicester last season and the Foxes are hoping to sign him permanently. But according to reports, City have already made contact with Tielemans’ entourage in a bid to strike a deal.

City boss Pep Guardiola, was dazzled by the Belgium international’s performance at the Etihad in May. The Spanish boss sees Tielemans as a perfect replacement for Silva, who has been offered a £6m-a-year offer which will nearly double his current wage. The 33-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and still looks an important part of Guardiola’s side after scoring the opening goal in City’s 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford last week. Silva joined City in 2010 and he has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time in Manchester.