Ronaldo ‘to be served summons to face rape allegations’

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be summoned to face rape allegations after lawyers for his accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, have tracked down his address in Italy.

The Juventus forward emphatically denies claims he attacked Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel ten years ago. US police reopened the case in October and Mayorga’s lawyers have been hunting for the Portugal international’s address since then.

According to the Mirror, the former Manchester United star’s home address in Turin has been found after searching through property records held by Italy’s Central Authority.

Now Mayorga’s team have asked the official process servers to deliver the summons and complaint. The document is expected to be sent in the next couple of weeks once it has been translated. A US judge last month allowed more time to track down the 34-year-old’s address in order to start court proceedings.

Mayorga claims Ronaldo raped her in his luxury suite before paying her £295,000 in ‘hush money’ which she accepted because she ‘felt intimidated’.

The Juventus star, who plays his final Serie A game of the season on Sunday, denies the claims.

Football
25 May 2019 - 00:00

