Oktay reiterates his commitment to Gor as he is voted best coach for April

Gor Mahia coach Hasan Okay has cleared the air on his future at the club after revelations that he had received offers from Turkey and African-based clubs.

Oktay, who joined Gor at the start of the current season, has a year remaining on his contract and has expressed his desire to remain with the club despite the growing interests for his signature from other clubs.

Oktay guided K’Ogalo to their 18th Kenyan Premier League title on Wednesday and he is certain that after deliberations with the club chairman, Ambrose Rachier, the distractions which he termed as “few issues” will be solved.

The former Norwich coach, who was named the April Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for April yesterday, disclosed that he will proceed for a brief holiday in Turkey before returning after the Africa Cup of Nations to begin his pre-season.

“Clubs from Turkey and Africa have approached me, yes, but I have talked to the teams as well but I have told them I have a contract with Gor. I believe I can still do a better job here. I have to talk to the chairman and sort out a few things ahead of the next season.”

Oktay, who won the monthly gong for the second time this season after being crowned in February, guided K’Ogalo to bagging five wins, two draws and a walk over which came after Mount Kenya FC failed to honour their fixture.

He said: “This feels like a fair reward for a difficult job. I’m happy for what my team accomplished,” the Jubilant Oktay exclaimed before launching into the so-called big teams for not offering sufficient challenge.

“We have dropped points against teams sitting lower in the table but for the big games, there was no competition. We prepared for the big games then they turned out to be a walk in the park.”

Gor Mahia launched the month with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar in Kisumu on April 1 before beating Sony Sugar 3-2 two days later.

A 1-1 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz was followed by a similar scoreline when they took on Ulinzi Stars. K’Ogalo would then gather themselves and squeeze one past Bandari before they were awarded a walkover against already relegated Mount Kenya United. They followed up their brilliant campaign with a 2-0 win over Tusker before wrapping up the month with a 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars.

Oktay garnered 12 points in a poll conducted by an SJAK panel to beat Kakamega Homeboyz’ Nicholas Muyoti and AFC Leopards’ Andrew Cassa Mbungo to the gong.

Oktay becomes the fourth recipient of the award in the ongoing 2018-2019 season after Western Stima’s Paul Ogai, Mathare United’s Francis Kimanzi and John Baraza of Sofapaka.