Anyona defies odds to win a trip to Turkey

Myles Johnson Anyona will represent the country in the International Chess Championship after winning the Under 12 category during the national chess championship at Bishop Gatimu Girls in Nyeri County.

The Bridge International Academy pupil is proud to represent the country in Turkey in mid-June and will face competitors from across the world. He hopes to fly the country’s high and has exuded the confidence of finishing in the medal bracket.

He said: “I am so happy to represent Kenya in the Under 12 Chess Championship at the International arena. Credit to my teachers for instilling confidence in me and making me believe I can excel in the sport and achieve stardom. This can’t go without mentioning my manager who supported me throughout the practice.”

Myles’ journey has been remarkable, considering that he only started playing Chess a year ago when he was introduced to the game by the academy manager alongside his chess friends from sports outreach.

Chess Kenya trainer, Josphat Murugi, commented on the partnership with institutions and promised to develop the game throughout the country.

He said: “We believe it’s essential to work in partnership with institutions like bridge who give children the opportunity to develop their talent. Chase Kenya aims to promote and develop the game throughout the country and international competitions give us a chance to showcase Kenyan talent on the international stage.”

Myles is the only victor among the three competitors Bridge presented at the national championship after meeting the five-point criteria for qualification.

Representing Kenya is not new to Bridge. Last year, Bridge Majengo Mapya represented the country in International Taekwondo championship held in Kigali, Rwanda, finishing third in the African competition.