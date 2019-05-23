Postponement of KHU league illicit mixed feelings

The postponement of the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) league for the next two weeks has elicited mixed feelings from club officials.

This weekend has been set aside for the national teams training while the inaugural five-a-side indoor tournament for senior sides is set for next weekend in Mombasa.

Butali Warriors coach Dennis Owoka described the break as a ‘blessing in disguise’ saying it will help his injured players to recovery and put their act together.

He said: “ For us, it is good news because the injured trio of Derrick Kuloba, Francis Kariuki and Kenneth Nyongesa are undergoing rehabilitation and the postponement will be to out advantage. Hopefully, they will be available to face Sikh Union on June 9.”

However, JKUAT’s coach Samwel Oungo thinks his students are likely to relax. He said: “The period is unwelcome because my players are likely to focus on other things.”

Wazalendo coach Fidelis Kimanzi said national teams are the biggest beneficiaries but on the flip side clubs momentum risk being curtailed.

He said: “It is a plus for the national teams because they will have more time in training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 qualifiers set for South Africa in August. However, clubs are likely to switch off within the periods.”