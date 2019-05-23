GYAN CHANGES MIND

Ghana’s Gyan available for Nations Cup after president intervenes

Government spokesperson Eugene Arhin in a statement confirmed the president’s intervention.

Ghana's Asamoah Gyan kicks the ball past Algeria's Carl Medjani to score the winning goal during their 2015 African Cup of Nations Group C soccer match in Mongomo
Ghana striker Aasamoah Gyan has bowed to a presidential request to make himself available for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations just 48 hours after announcing his international retirement.

Gyan quit the national team on Monday, seemingly unhappy at having the captaincy taken away from him despite having not played for Ghana since September 2017 due to injury.

But he released a fresh statement on Wednesday, saying he had had a change of heart after being asked to play at the June 21-July 19 finals in Egypt by Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Fit-again Gyan, 33, added that he had accepted the presidential request “in good faith and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwesi Appiah. I remain committed to serving this great nation and the people of Ghana”.

Government spokesperson Eugene Arhin in a statement confirmed the president’s intervention. “The President urged him, in the national interest, to rescind his decision to retire from the Black Stars, and make himself available for selection by coach Kwesi Appiah.”

Gyan has netted 51 goals in 106 internationals, both Ghana national team records, including scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups from 2006-2014. His six World Cup goals are the most by an African player.

Football
23 May 2019 - 00:00

