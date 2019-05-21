Wazito coach calls for tighter defence

As they prepare for tomorrow’s crucial home tie against Thika United, Wazito head coach Fred Ambani has suggested that his team needs to tighten more at the back thus ensure there are more clean sheets in the remaining matches.

“We have been scoring goals in the previous games but also conceding, despite the wins. Now we need to consolidate the wins by ensuring we do not concede,” he remarked. The club has taken leadership of the log and goal difference, registering 69 points and 30 goals.

Accordingly, the promotional flight has taken off and it remains the only focus of the technical bench. “It would be great to get promoted. But being promoted as winners tastes sweeter. That is our focus,” remarked defender Wilson Anekeya, who has previously tested the glory.

A couple of Wazito players including Eric Odhiambo and John Mutua are still injured and may not feature this season. However, the majority of the playing unit is intact and the coaching staff have a tough job of selecting the best for the club. “Every opponent is different. The strategy we employ is also different. The key is to ensure we win but all depends on how organised the opponents are,” Ambani added.

Boosting the teams’ defensive agenda is the depth of defenders to choose from led by captain Dennis Gicheru. At the striking department, the technical bench is happy with the diversity of players creating chances and converting them. In between competitive matches and training, some friendly matches with equally competitive teams are held to help the coaches feel the depth of the players’ qualities. On Saturday, the team beat a Nigerian side 1-0. The solitary goal was scored by Antony Gathu in the first half.