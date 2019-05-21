Harambee Stars kick off Afcon/Chan preps at Moi Stadium, Kasarani

The national team, Harambee Stars kicked off training yesterday morning at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani in readiness for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations

The session largely featured players who had earlier last week, been called up to the provisional Africa Nations Championships squad.

Musa Mohammed, Clifton Miheso, Dennis Odhiambo and Masoud Juma are among players in the Afcon provisional squad who also took part in the session.

The team is gearing up for a three-week camp in France, a precursor to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Stars are scheduled to jet out to Paris, on May 31, 2019, and have already been booked at the French Rugby Federation, Marcoussis Cedex where they will hold a 19-day residential camp before flying out to Cairo, Egypt, on June 19, in time for the continental showpiece.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have also secured two friendly matches in France, against Madagascar on June 7 and the Gambia a week later, on June 15.

Kenya will play their Group ‘C’ Afcon matches at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo. The first match will see Stars face Algeria on June 23. Tanzania will be up next on June 27, before Harambee Stars wind it up with a match against Senegal on July 1, 2019.

In the meantime, the Africa Nations Championships qualifier against Burundi is set to be played in August. The winner of the tie on aggregate will face off with either of Tanzania or Sudan in the second and final qualifying round of the tournament, set to be held in Ethiopia in January 2020. Kenya will be looking to make a maiden appearance at the 16-team tourney reserved exclusively for players actively featuring in their respective national championships.