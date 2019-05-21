Coach Kiki worried over KPA’s lack of scoring power

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) coach Sammy Kiki feels the team must sharpen their offence if they are to finish among title contenders again this year.

Kiki said while team defence is good, the offence is not as ruthless as it should be for a team out to defend their crown. He said the team is playing good defence by forcing turnovers but must reward that hard work by scoring at the other end.

“I am happy at the defensive work by the boys as we are forcing our opponents to commit turnovers but the fact that we can not reward this work by scoring at the other end is still worrying.”

“There is no short cut to good offence just hard work and we have the energy to do it,” said Kiki. The porters won their second city tie by blanking Strathmore University Blades 62-53 at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium.

Arial Okal nailed 15 points and Dickson Aran added 11. The students were down 31-20 at the break and had 11 from Cliff Alela and 8 each from Darryl Omondi and George Okoth. In the women ties, KPA raced to a 26-15 advantage at the break and went on to drub Eagle Wings 64-43 in the main show.

“We started off very badly. It’s like my girls are afraid of big teams. Training is a problem which must be sorted,” coach Evelyne Kedogo said. Celina Okumu shot 14 points and Becky Nkatha 12 for KPA who lost 55-52 to Storms on Saturday. Kedogo hit 10 and Lucy Machuma 8 for the losers.

Tangit Sparks walloped United States International University (USIU) 71-33 after roaring to a 33-13 lead at half time. “My message to my players was simple. Cut our turnovers and turn them into points and it worked well for us,” said coach Justus Akhwesa.

Zetech University blanked Africa Nazarene University (ANU) 68-48. In the lower division match, Blazers squeezed a narrow 64-60 win over Zetech University.