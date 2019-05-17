Waithira hopeful that Stars call will open professional career

Lethal Wazito winger Joe Waithira is adamant his inclusion to the Harambee Stars Chan provisional squad will decorate his profile and bridge him to European football.

Waithira has been inspirational since returning to the National Super League side at the start of the current season and his displays in front of the Stars assistant coach Nicholas Bourriquet who has been a constant visitor in second-tier matches earned him his third call up to the national team. Waithira was summoned twice in 2017 but has never featured in a competitive match for Stars.

The winger’s dribbling talent and goal scoring instincts have inspired the second tier money bags to top the league for the better part of the season and seem certain to claim one of the two automatic promotion slots to the Kenyan Premier League.

Waithira is banking on the growing number of international caps to break his way into European football as he has vowed to muscle for the starting roles when Kenya confronts Burundi in the first round slated for August.

“This call up is a motivation for me and my dream to turn professional. It’s something I have been dreaming of for quite some time and I am sure representing the team will enrich my chances of going abroad. I am glad the selectors spotted my contribution in the team and rewarded me with yet another opportunity to feature for Stars. This time round, I have resolved to work towards breaking into the starting team and remain consistent in the team.”

He revealed that he had received numerous offers from Europe and intends to put pen on paper once he establishes himself in the national team.

Meanwhile, Wazito coach Fred Ambani has termed Waithira’s inclusion to Chan squad as an inspiration to the rest of the playing unit whom he challenged to emulate him.

“We are elated as a club to see Waithira make it to the team. He has been outstanding for us this season and has never had disciplinary issues. He has been scoring superb goals and provided assists and his call up is not a surprise to us.”

Waithira launched his career at Mumbi Nationale after wrapping up his High school studies at Vidhu Ramji Academy in 2015 and later signed for Wazito the following year.

Dry coffers at the club forced him to switch to Nakumatt but returned to Wazito at the start of the season. He was named in the 32-man squad alongside teammate and National U-23 midfielder Teddy Osok.