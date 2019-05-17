Toronto claim Neymar Junior tourney after flooring Gamers

Toronto FC clinched the Neymar Junior Nairobi edition after notching a goal in added time to sink Gamers in the final match.

The one-day tournament, which was hosted by Left Foot Sports and sponsored by Red Bull Kenya, attracted a total of 128 teams. The teams were paired into six groups, with the top two teams qualifying for the round of 32.

Toronto beat AC Origins 2-1 in the round of 32, floored Gotham 4-2 in the round of 16, edged out Pirates 5-0 in the quarters, trounced Amazulu 1-0 in semis before the sudden death win against Gamers FC in the final. The eight quarter-finalists from Nairobi will now join the winners of Mombasa and Kisumu in a 10-team finale.

The quarter-finalists include El Jefes, Total Disaster, Gamerz, Never Freeze, Amazulu, Desai, Toronto and Pirates. Meanwhile, a similar tournament was held in Mombasa last week, where a total 62 teams turned up with Hamburg Youth winning the edition.

The winners of Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi will battle it out in the final slated to be held on May 24 in Nairobi. The overall winner of the Kenya Neymar Junior Five Edition 2019 will travel to Brazil for the world finals hosted by Neymar in July 2019.