Eldoret Falcons banking on home ground ahead of Nyuki clash

Struggling Kenya Women Premier League side Eldoret Falcons are counting on home ground as they prepare to host newly-promoted Nyuki Starlets on Sunday.

The Eldoret-based team, who have already forfeited a match due to lack of funds, are targeting three crucial points as the battle for the title intensifies in the 15-team league.

Club chairman Joshua Ariko said: “We want to try our best to secure wins at home. It has been so challenging but we are trying to ensure that we are stable. We have dropped points by giving away walk-overs, but we are trying our best despite the numerous challenges,” said Ariko.

“Our target is to remain in the league. Financial challenges have hit us hard but we will come out of the cage soon.”

Falcons have collected four points from nine matches to sit 11th on the log while Starlets are 10th, a point better and having played a match more.

In other weekend matches, Makolanders host Kayole Starlets at Camp Toyoyo tomorrow as third-placed Trans Nzoia Falcons entertain Oserian Ladies at Manour Ground in Kitale.

Thika Queens welcome promoted Kibera Soccer Queens Academy at Thika Stadium.