Wanga happy with the selection, promises to deliver in Afcon

Harambee Stars’ striker Allan Wanga, who is on course to win another KPL Golden Boot, 11 years after his first, has termed his call up to the national team, Harambee Stars as a big stride and motivation in his career.

He said the move is likely to serve him well towards his bid for the top scorers’ gong.

Speaking shortly after he was named in the national team, the Kakamega Homeboyz striker expressed his excitement for being given another opportunity to play for the national team and vowed to do his best and assist the team in their quest to make history in the forthcoming African Cup of Nations.

“This is a big privilege and I want to thank the coach Sabatian Migne and his panel for their trust in me. I hope to maintain my fitness levels so that I can give my best for the team having gathered vast experience.”

“With the current standards of soccer in the country, I am sure we have a chance to perform well not only in Afcon but also in other championships. We are on the right track of narrowing the gap between us and our North and West African counterparts,” expressed Wanga.

He, however, reiterated that even as he eyes the Glden Boot’ he is more interested in the club and Harambee Stars success than individual accolades.

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti touted Wanga to help the national team, going by his current form, discipline, exposure and vast experience having featured in top leagues in Africa and also in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“He has remained instrumental for our resurgence as Kakamega Homeboyz in our league championship through his leadership, command and experience and that has helped young players within our ranks to perform beyond our expectations.

“I salute the national team coach for naming Wanga among other players in the team and I want to make an appeal to consider slotting in other players who are equal to the task, to serve in the national team,” urged Muyoti.

Wanga, who also played for AFC Leopards and Tusker, was named together with 30 other players and has vowed to work hard and ensure he delivers for the team in Afcon.