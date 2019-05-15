Stars coach defends decision to leave out Zambian-based Were and Oliech

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has explained his decision to snub Zambian-based forward Jesse Were from his 30-man provisional Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Were, who is Zesco United’s all-time top scorer was once again overlooked as Migne unleashed his much-awaited team for the continental showpiece set to begin on June 19 to July 20 in Egypt.

The former Tusker player was left out when Kenya tackled Ghana in the final qualifier match in March as Migne preferred Sofapaka man Pistone Mutamba and Masoud Juma, a decision which did not augur well with fans, who argued that Were was a cut above the duo.

Yesterday, Were who has been outstanding for the Zambian club both in the league and continental matches, was ignored leading to a public outcry. Fans on social media vented their frustrations and strongly opposed Migne’s striking options after established starter Michael Olunga.

The Frenchman listed fast-rising Sofapaka hit man John Avire, who has seven league goals, SportPesa Premier League-leading top scorer Allan Wanga and Libya-based Masoud Juma to shoulder the task of scoring goals.

Fans argued that Juma, who has been out of action as the Libyan league was adjourned thanks to political unrest, would have paved way for Were. However, Migne retaliated that Were’s record in the last 26 appearances was below par and the door was still open for him to weave his way back to the team.

“He has had 26 call ups before and has never scored a single goal. He is doing good in the Zambian league but in the national team, he is yet to impress. The door is still open for him to return to the team so are the other players who were left behind.”

Meanwhile, Migne explained his decision to call two goalkeepers from Kariobangi Sharks despite the club struggling to keep clean sheets in the league. Sharks often use their third goalkeeper Gad Mathews in the SportPesa Shield Cup. Migne summoned the duo of Brian Bwire and John Oyemba to the team but revealed that the former who is being nurtured for the future will not jet out to France when the 26-man squad jets out to formally begin their preparations in Paris.

At the same time, he cleared the air on why former captain Dennis Oliech would not have made it to the squad. Oliech suffered a left-hand fracture at the start of the month while in action against Western Stima and was consequently ruled out of action for six weeks.

“Historically he is one of the best players for the country but we have to look at him now. I’m not sure if he is the best striker currently, he has fans but that’s not enough. I said months ago that the door isn’t closed for anybody. If he shows me that he can do it, I will consider him. He has the experience which will be fantastic for any team but in terms of performance, he didn’t show me he could be there to compete with his teammates. He’s scored five goals with three or four penalties.”