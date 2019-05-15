Ochieng tops list of debutants for Chan qualifiers

Golden boot chasing Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng top the list of debutants named in the 32-man Harambee Stars squad preparing to take on Burundi in the Chan qualifiers in August.

Ochieng, who has netted 16 league goals, punched his way to the team for the first time as coach Sebastien Migne named the squad set to begin preparations once the local leagues come to an end.

The former Muhoroni Youth striker was joined by Kariobangi Sharks skipper Erick Juma and Wazito winger Joe Waithira who were also handed their inaugural calls ups for their exemplary performances with their clubs.

The trio will join the quartet of Duke Abuya, Andrew Juma, Roy Okal and John Avire in making their debuts in the national team. The four had earlier trained with the team that played Ghana in the final Africa Cup of Nations in March.

Sharks’ assistant captain Patillah Omotto heads the list of returnees who include Leopards’ Whyvonne Isuza, Gor’s centre half Charles Momanyi and Samuel Onyango. The four were part of the team that won the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge. Kenneth Muguna also made it to the team. Despite pulling fine saves in the league, Ulinzi Stars’ captain and shot stopper James Saruni was left out.

Migne also elevated eight national U-23 Emerging Stars players to the team despite never turning out for the senior team. Skipper Michael Kibwage, who also doubles up as KCB captain led seven other players to the team. The others are Brian Bwire, David Owino, Ibrahim Shambi, Cliff Nyakeya, Sydney Lokale and Nicholas Kipkirui.

The winner of the tie on aggregate will face off with either of Tanzania or Sudan in the second and final qualifying round of the tournament, set to be held in Ethiopia in January 2020. Kenya will be looking to make a maiden appearance at the 16-team tourney reserved exclusively for players actively featuring in their respective national championships.