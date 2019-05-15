Hazard fears Chelsea transfer ban will scupper Real move

Eden Hazard ‘fears Chelsea’s transfer ban will scupper his £100million dream move to Real Madrid.’

The London club were handed a two-window suspension by Fifa which prohibits them from signing any players until the summer of 2020.

Though Chelsea plan to appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Belgian star Hazard fears there will be a no-sale policy at Stamford Bridge this summer.

And, according to The Sun, Chelsea are even considering keeping Hazard for the final year of his contract and allowing him to leave on a free transfer next year.

Hazard, 28, has been linked with a move to Real for several months, having made no secret of his admiration for last season’s European champions.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane sees him as a centrepiece of his plans to overhaul a squad that underachieved both domestically and in the Champions League this season.

But the transfer ban and Chelsea’s qualification for next season’s Champions League means they will be exceedingly reluctant to part with such an influential player, even for the windfall on offer.

With striker Gonzalo Higuain returning to Juventus following his loan spell, Chelsea also don’t want to be light in attack as they pursue silverware next season. They have the chance to win the Europa League when they play London rivals Arsenal in Baku on May 29.

Speaking about his future after Chelsea’s final match of the season, Hazard said: “I have made my decision — but it is not just about me.”