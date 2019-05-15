Bandari whip Chemelil to keep their title chase alive

Chemelil Sugar coach Francis Baraza pointed at miscommunication between his goalkeeper and the rear-guard in their yesterday SportPesa Premier League 3-1 loss to Bandari at the Mbaraki Stadium.

Chemelil surrendered their 1-0 lead to the dockers, who staged a comeback under the inspiration of Congolese forward Yema Mwana, who struck a brace to move to a point within the reach of second-placed Sofapaka.

Baraza faulted the communication blunder between the two departments for Bandari’s equaliser and third goal but showered his charges with praise for pushing the home team to the wall. The sugar men had taken the lead from the spot in the eighth minute after Bandari’s stand-in captain Dan Guya had handled in the box but Mwana’s brace and a penalty from David Kingátua responded for the coast-based club.

“We really played well in either half but lack of communication between my goalkeeper and the defenders allowed the hosts to score an easy double. We had taken an early lead and looked comfortable. We possessed the ball and created clear cut chances. I am also happy that the match was well officiated and the home team also played well. I have to work on finishing as it has once again proved to be our major undoing this season. Had we converted the chances we created, we would have earned the three points.”

Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu hailed the teams fighting spirit and composure which he credited for the comeback and the win. He noted that the team remained composed and played to the script despite conceding early and the threats from the Chemelil forwards.

“We fought hard as we were up against a team which is striving to survive relegation. They gave us a run for our money but the boys were composed and fought back. I am glad they did not succumb to pressure when they were trailing and stuck to the game plan. We took our chances and eventually managed to subdue them. It’s not over yet we have to push ourselves and see what we can get this season.”

Today, league leaders Gor Mahia will inch two points shy of the title when they take on Nzoia Sugar at the Mumias Sports Complex. Gor were a win away from clinching the title before the Bandari win. KCB will face AFC Leopards at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos while Zoo Kericho will host Western Stima at the Kericho Green Stadium. Sony Sugar will entertain Kariobangi Sharks at the Awendo Green Stadium.