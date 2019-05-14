Solskjaer the right choice but needs time at Man United - Herrera

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right manager to rebuild Manchester United but needs time to get the team back in a position where they can compete for titles, departing midfielder Ander Herrera has said.

Solskjaer, who took interim charge of the club in December, won 10 of his first 11 games in charge and was handed the job on a permanent basis in March only for results to nosedive in the months that followed.

United were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals and finished sixth in the Premier League after a dismal run of two wins in their last 12 games, leading to questions about whether the Norwegian is the right man for the job.

"I really believe in Ole," Herrera, who is tipped to join French champions Paris St Germain, told United's official website.