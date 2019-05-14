Gor boss wants Stars coach to Summon deserving players for Afcon job

As Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne gears towards naming the Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad this morning, the Frenchman has been urged to summon players with a proven record.

Migne is set to unveil the squad today to put to an end the speculations and unofficial squads doing rounds on social media ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Migne is set to reveal his 26-man provisional squad that jets out to a Paris-based training camp on May 31 to begin the preparations.

According to Gor Mahia chief executive officer, Omondi Aduda, the list should be comprised of deserving players. He has, however, endorsed fairness to the players whom Migne has been monitoring from time to time to rightfully fill the 26 slots rather than gifting to players who are not ripe to represent the country.

Selection debacles have been on the rise recently with stakeholders questioning Migne’s selection criteria in the past assignments and Aduda has warned him of gambling with the squad in an event of such calibre.

“At this level, we need finesse only and I believe the coach has been monitoring the players closely and will only go for those who deserve. From the available players, the coach should select the best in each department based on the thesis of the past performance. The players he has been keeping close eyes on should be pooled, tested thoroughly and whoever will prove himself should make the cut. The technical bench is qualified and should not be tampered with.”

Aduda has also cautioned Migne against calling overseas-based players who were not part of the qualification journey and ply their trade in leagues which are not televised for easy monitoring.

He singled out players bearing dual citizenship and have expressed interest in donning Kenyan colours in Egypt and challenged them to present their scorecards and statistics for them to be considered ahead of local-based players. Several players, whose citizenship status have been subjects of debate, are reportedly pursuing to grace the tournament but Aduda wants Migne to include them in the team strictly based on scorecards and the calibre of leagues they feature in.

“We have a very competitive top and second-tier leagues in the country which has produced good players and I don’t see the need of going for players bearing dual citizenship.

“If we have to admit them in the team, then they should bring their legit scorecards and statistics.

“They were not part of the qualification process and can only be preferred ahead of the ones we have right now if the coach has been keeping track on them and have better stats.

“We can’t afford to upgrade the curriculum vitae’s of foreign-based players by giving them the Kenyan international status and appearances in the Afcon at the expense of players whom we are sure of their allegiance and their capabilities. Let that value go to the deserving players who have proved themselves,” he said.

Stars will be making their return to the showpiece after 15 years in the cold and the Gor administrator has called upon the team to silence their critics who argue that Kenya was a beneficiary of the expanded Afcon participation and the suspension of Sierra Leone from the qualifiers.

He tipped Stars to glow despite being pitted against tough and experienced teams in Pool ‘C’. Aduda is banking his hopes on the fair selection of the team and right decision making by the handlers of the team and players. Sierra Leone were part of four teams in Pool ‘F’ during the qualifying campaign but were barred from seeking a place in the finals due to government interference in running of their football federation. Before their suspension, Sierra Leone had beaten Kenya in the opening match.

“This is an opportunity to show that our qualification was not by fluke and we should not squander it by making wrong decisions in team selection. We have to show the world that we would have still qualified even if Sierra Leone were allowed to play the remaining qualifying matches by registering wins in Egypt. With the right crop of players, it’s possible to advance to the second round even if we are coming up against the best,” he noted.

Adida added” “The coach should prepare the players to win matches and showcase their talent to the world. The federation has lined good plans for the team and remuneration issues have been put clear and this will give the players the right state of mind to compete. FKF, I believe, has sourced the right equipment for the team and has studied the weather conditions of France and that of Egypt and how it will affect the players. They are acting on behalf of Kenyans and should endeavour to consult for the benefit of the team.”

Migne is also set to name the provisional squad for the Chan qualifiers. Kenya are lined up to play Burundi in the qualifiers in August.