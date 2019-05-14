Chemelil coach ambitious of bagging maximum points from Bandari as he seeks to evade relegation

Relegation-battling Chemelil Sugar head coach Francis Baraza is buoyant of bagging three away points against hosts Bandari today despite missing two experienced players.

Chemelil, who are four points above the red line, are seeking to drown the dockers who are third on the log and boost their chances of retaining their top-flight status.

Ahead of the match, the Awasi-based side will be without the services of Tindi Biko and Musa Oundo but Baraza assured that their unavailability will not dampen their hopes of sealing the three points.

The former Tusker assistant coach though admitted that playing back-to-back matches as well as the long distance to Mombasa could inflict fatigue in his squad but exuded confidence that they will not allow the setbacks to stand in their way as they strive to survive the chop. “We have prepared well for the match and we are well aware that we are not safe as far as relegation is concerned.

“We are in Mombasa for the three points and the boys know that is our sole target in the match. Bandari are enjoying a good form and will be at home but we are not scared of them.

“We will be without Oundo and Biko but we have capable replacements who know that should they impress then they will be able to compete with them for starting roles when they return.

“The team is also fatigued from then back to back league matches and the journey to Mombasa but that will not curtail our dream,” he said. With league leaders Gor Mahia a win away to claiming the title, Bandari who are 14 points behind them will hope to slice the gap to 11, besides moving to a point within the reach of second-placed Sofapaka.

The dockers, who advanced to the finals of the SportPesa Shield Cup over the weekend after thrashing Assad 6-1 in the semifinals, are likely to miss the services of their red-hot Congolese forward Yema Mwana who was stretchered off during the match while their skipper Felly Mulumba remains unavailable.

The sugar millers have won seven out of the last 17 meetings while Bandari have won four and six duels have ended evenly. The two sides settled for a barren draw in the first leg played at the Chemelil Sports Complex.