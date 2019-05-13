Gor a win from being crowned champions

An exasperated Tusker coach Robert Matano rued missed chances and poor display from his boys as the former champions laboured for a one-all draw against Nzoia Sugar yesterday at Ruaraka grounds.

Tusker had their bid to record their 13th win of the season thwarted by the Millers who were on verge of claiming the three points but conceded in the dying minutes of the game to share spoils. The draw irked Matano who termed the entire performance by his side as below par and further lamented on the lacklustre show by his strikers who flapped clear cut chances.

Coming into the match from a midweek 4-1 win over Mt Kenya United, Tusker were favourites to convincingly win the match by virtue of playing at their backyard which was reopened yesterday but Nzoia staged a spirited fight throughout to walk home with an away point. The visitors scored through Jackson Dwang.

Matano said: “I am disappointed with the way we have played today. We were not sharp at all unlike the past four matches. We dominated but wasted open chances; they got their chance and scored and this made them comfortable. It was not good performance considering that we were at home.”

Matano challenged their goal scorer Amin Muzerwa to maintain a scoring culture in the subsequent matches. The Rwandese forward, who came in as a second-half substitute, plundered home the equaliser with a minute to spare and Matano has urged him to carry the scoring form to the next matches.

“As a striker, your job is to score goals and has to do it consistently. He did well today and he has to keep his scoring touch in the next matches.”

While Matano blamed the unwanted result to wastefulness in front of goal, his Nzoia counterpart Godfrey Oduor was left fuming too with the last minute lapse in concentration. “We played well until the last minute but a lapse in concentration allowed them to net the equaliser. We would have earned the point.”

Elsewhere, Allan Wanga once again inspired Kakamega Homeboyz to another win as the Nicholas Muyoti-coached club saw off Western Stima 2-0 at Bukhungu Stadium. Congolese national Max Ravel was also on target for Homeboyz. Wanga’s goal saw him stretch his tally to 18 this season. Mathare United reaped three points and two goals without breaking a sweat after their opponents Mt Kenya United failed to show up for their match planned for Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

It was the second time United dished a walkover and should they give their third then, the outfit will be demoted to the National Super League. Vihiga United held Posta Rangers to a 1-1 draw at the Kenyatta Stadium Machakos while AFC Leopards settled for a barren draw against Sony Sugar at the Awendo Stadium in a rescheduled match. Zoo Kericho fell Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at the Kericho Green Stadium.