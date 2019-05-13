Bandari rule out revenge but promise to slay Sharks

Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu has denied they are plotting a revenge mission when they face Kariobangi Sharks in the final of the SportPesa Shield Cup.

Bandari lost 1-0 to Sharks in the final of the SportPesa Cup held in January in Tanzania but Oburu says they are not keen to avenge the loss in the Shield Cup.

Yesterday, the two sides booked places in the finals after winning their respective semi finals matches staged at the Kenyatta Stadium Machakos, where Bandari edged As Assad 6-1 while Sharks beat KCB by a solitary goal. Many had anticipated that the dockers would aim to serve Sharks with bitterness following the loss in Tanzania but Oburu insists that they will not be on revenge mission.

“We are not going for revenge when we face Sharks in the finals.It’s a game just like any other and history will not play part in it. They beat us in Tanzania but we won both league matches which shows that any team can win in the final and history will count for nothing. It’s a different game and we have to begin preparations even before the league matches are over.”

The former Kenyan international is confident that his side will dethrone the defending champions and earn the rights to represent the country in the Caf Confederations Cup.

“They have an upper hand for they have been in the finals of the last two editions.We are not scared of playing them or their good run in the tournament as we have good players who are able to deliver in the finals. Since our league chances are almost over, we also want to give our fans something to smile about this season.”

Bandari showed intentions of sailing to the finals in the first half as they broke for the breather while enjoying a 5-0 lead. Abdallah Hassan helped himself with a brace with Yema Mwana, Darius Msagha, William Wadri and Wycliffe Ochomo scoring the other goals. Athman Bori scored Assad’s consolation.

Sharks, who made it to the finals for third time in a row had their former player Bolton Omwenga to thank as his own goal was enough to break KCB’s hearts and set a date with Bandari.