The emotion is amazing - Pochettino in tears after Spurs fightback

In the end, it was all too much for Mauricio Pochettino.

Having seen his Tottenham side stage a remarkable fightback from 3-0 down on aggregate away to Ajax to reach a first Champions League final, the Argentine could not contain his emotions.

BBC Sport looks at how the Spurs boss and others reacted on an astonishing night in Amsterdam for the north London club.

'Emotional seeing what it means to Poch'

When German referee Felix Brych signalled the end of a pulsating semi-final moments after Lucas Moura's dramatic 96th-minute winner, Pochettino sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate with his players.

The 47-year-old, who hinted on the eve of the game he could leave the club if they win the Champions League this year, sank to his knees and then came the tears of joy which continued during his post-match television interview.

"I want to remember my family... it's amazing to reward them," Pochettino, who celebrates his fifth anniversary in charge of Spurs before the final with Liverpool in Madrid on 1 June, told BT Sport.

"The emotion is amazing, thank you to football. Thank you football - this type of emotion without football is not possible.

"Thank you to everyone who has believed in us. To describe this in words is difficult."