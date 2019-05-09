Solskjaer labels his United players a ‘disgrace’ in dressing down

Manchester United’s under-performing stars faced a fearful dressing-down from boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after limping to a draw at relegated Huddersfield, according to The Sun.

The result mathematically ended the club’s hopes of a top-four finish and Champions League place despite a mid-season revival under the Norwegian, who rejoined the club in December.

Solskjaer labelled his players a ‘disgrace’ and left them in doubt that they had fallen way below expected standards, before questioning their futures in his post-match press conference.

The result, with Scott McTominay’s opener cancelled out by Isaac Mbenza, left Solskjaer in no doubt about the scale of rebuilding work needed to his squad during the summer.

He was left querying whether they had the necessary desire and passion to play for the club he represented as a player. The likes of Juan Mata and Ander Herrera are likely to leave when their contracts expire this summer, while David de Gea and Marcus Rashford have not penned new agreements.

This also follows star midfielder Paul Pogba agitating for a move away from Old Trafford during the summer, with Real Madrid a likely destination.

Elsewhere, Manchester United fans have started a campaign against the club’s official Twitter account following recent poor results— seeing United lose thousands of followers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is winless in the last five but Sunday’s draw against already relegated Huddersfield Town has seen some supporters take matters into their own hands to hurt the club off the pitch.

Having officially missed out on a top-four finish—and therefore Champions League football for next season - disgruntled supporters rallied together on social media.

The plan for the campaign was put forward on Twitter by The Man Utd Way— an account which boasts 81,500 followers. They wrote: “We aren’t a social media experiment. We aren’t an advertising agency.

“We want to see @ManUtd return to the football club we once were and if tourists won’t stop going to Old Trafford, make your voices heard on here. I’ve been asked to help back the hashtag. #UnfollowManUnited”