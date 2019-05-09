Nyangweso vows to march on despite absence of their key players

Seasoned Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso is certain the absence of three of his starters will not curtail their dream of shooting down Posta Rangers today at Afraha Stadium.

Ulinzi have been hit by injuries ahead of the match with the trio of Boniface Onyango, Brian Birgen and Ibrahim Shambi expected to miss the match. However, Nyangweso has tipped his side to seal the three points despite the setback.

“I will miss the services of the three who have established themselves as starters but we have replacements who are equal to the task. I am not worried about their unavailability as we have prepared for the match well and we will be enjoying the home advantage too.”

The four-time champions, who are placed eighth on the table will be gunning to take their tally to 42 and the league-winning coach anticipates a tough match as Rangers will be seeking to ease their relegation woes. Rangers are two points above the red line with 26 points and Nyangweso has warned his boys against underrating the John Kamau coached team

“Rangers have improved in the second leg and are capable of spoiling the party. We ought to give them the respect they deserve. It’s going to be tough and with few goals, as no one wants to concede cheap goals at this stage of the league.”

In other matches lined up for the day, coach Nicholas Muyoti hopes to serve his former employers with bitterness when Kakamega Homeboyz take on Nzoia Sugar at the Sudi stadium. Since taking over the reins at Homeboyz in February, the former Thika United tactician has improved on his predecessor’s run as the club is currently placed sixth with 45 points. Nzoia, on the other hand, will be out to redeem themselves from a 1-0 loss to Ulinzi Stars.

Tusker are expected to have an easy outing when they tackle a bottom-placed Mt Kenya United at the Kenyatta Stadium Machakos. The brewers are perched sixth with 42 points while the relegation-battling United have gathered 18 points.

The 2006 champions Sony Sugar will be hunting to bounce back to their winning ways following their barren draw with Zoo Kericho when they host KCB at the Awendo Green Stadium. The seventh-ranked millers have a had a good run this season and a win today will take them a place high on the log.