Leopards' chairman's race attrcdt four candidates

The race for AFC Leopards' chairmanship has attracted four candidates ahead of the elections next month.

Dan Shikanda, Boniface Ambani, Richard Ekhalie and Maurice Amahwa are all in the race as they seek to replace the current chairman Dan Mule.

All the four candidates have pitched camp in the Western region as they seek to seize every opportunity to sell their agenda. Shikanda, who has been very instrumental in rescuing the team through the 'AFC Rescue Team' initiative feels he has what it takes to revive Leopards' glory.

Shikanda, a former Leopards player, said the current SportPesa sponsorship was not enough to sustain the team hence he was ready to approach new partners on behalf of the club.

“My vision is not only to ensure we re-capture the Kenya Premier League trophy but also to compete with the rest of the soccer giants in Caf competitions. it’s sad that the former football giants have been reduced to mere survivors,” Shikanda noted.

Ambani, who also played for the club in the late nineties, has also promised to get rid of petty politics in the club.

“I intend to establish a transparent National Executive Committee (NEC) that will implement sound football policies and also bring financial transparency and accountability in the club,” Ambani echoed.

Former Leopards’ CEO Richard Ekhalie said will capitalise on his strong relationship with top corporate bodies and political class to convert the club into a corporate entity with sound financial muscle.

He promised to ensure the team wins KPL title within his first year as the chairman and at the same time progress to Caf Championship League. A 30,000 seater stadium is also on his agenda.