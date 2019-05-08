FKF comes down hard on wayward officials

After hue and cry over the over officiating in the top two leagues in the country this season, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have cracked the whip by suspending Kenyan Premier League match officials Joshua Achilla, Collins Opiyo and Hosea Omondi after a review of questionable decisions they made in selected matches.

The FKF ad hoc Committee, imposed a suspension for a period not exceeding three rounds of the KPL on Omondi and Achila while Opiyo will be out for four rounds.

KPL assistant referee Achilla, who reportedly accepted the charges levelled against him, was reprimanded for two decisions he made in AFC Leopards’ loss to Gor Mahia during the ‘Mashemeji Derby’ played in February at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

“On two occasions, your decisions on offside have changed the result of matches. You made two crucial decisions which had an impact on the Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards match played on Feb 9, 2019, at Kasarani.

“Further, you denied Ulinzi Stars a goal through a wrong decision during the Sofapaka vs Ulinzi Stars match which changed the result of the match.

“Having admitted to the above offence, you are hereby suspended immediately for three rounds of KPL calendar matches,” read part of the letter sent to Achilla signed by FKF secretary general, Robert Muthomi.

Omondi was faulted for failing to send off Gor Mahia goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji for denying Sony a goal scoring opportunity by a deliberate handball outside the penalty area but sent off a Sony player for a similar offence. Opiyo, who did not appear before the committee was chastised for awarding a questionable penalty to Sofapaka in their match against KCB played on April 14, 2019, at the Machakos Stadium.

Also on the list of suspended referees is Nick Indieka, who will sit out three rounds of the FKF National Super League, following allegations of disrespect to FKF Nairobi West branch officials during their referees' seminar at the Hope Centre.

National Super League/Women Premier League referee Joseph Nyaga, meanwhile, was served with a warning letter for having absconded duty without proper justification.